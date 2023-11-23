ZANU PF Has Suspended Wadyajena And Other Senior Officials

The ruling party in Zimbabwe, ZANU PF, has suspended Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Florence Rwodzi, and several other senior executives in the Midlands province for allegedly undermining the party’s candidates in the recent general elections.

Wadyajena is the chairperson of ZANU PF’s Gokwe North district committee, and Florence Rwodzi is the secretary for production and labour in the Midlands Provincial Women’s League.

Other suspensions were given to Peace Tavengwa, Godfrey Hofisi, and Catherine Mandenda. Hearings will be held to address the accusations, according to NewsDay. The suspended members are accused of boycotting meetings and urging party members not to vote for certain candidates. Wadyajena is specifically accused of campaigning against Flora Buka and failing to account for allocated mealie-meal during the elections.