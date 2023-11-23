FULL TEXT: CCC’s National Assembly Meeting Resolutions

During the session, the CNA received the National Report from the Change Champion in Chief, Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Additionally, reports were presented by the following bureaus:

a) Bureau for Elections

b) Bureau for Communications

c) Bureau for Administration

d) Bureau for International Relations

Since the fraudulent and flawed August 2023 elections, the nation of Zimbabwe continues to be confronted by unprecedented developments, engineered by the ZANU-PF In response to some of the latest events, the people’s project, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s Assembly has met on the 21st November 2023 and adopted the following resolutions:

Deteriorating Human Rights Situation: The deteriorating political and human rights environment, is directly linked to the disputed and unresolved August 2023 harmonized elections. The Assembly noted with great concern, the rapidly deteriorating Human Rights situation in the country. These include the recent abductions, murders, arbitrary arrests, unlawful recalls, and the ongoing illegal detention of political prisoners, including Job Sikhala, Jacob Ngarivhume and the MRP members. The CNA strongly condemned the abduction and murder of Pastor Tapfumanei Masaya and expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in bringing the culprits to justice.

The CNA also condemned the abduction and torture of Member of Parliament Hon Takudzwa Ngadziore and Hon James Chidakwa, both our change champions.

The Assembly calls on the relevant state authorities and institutions to immediately redirect Zimbabwe to the rule of law and constitutionalism. The Assembly further strongly urges on local and international human rights organisations and defenders to continue to call out the government of Zimbabwe on its impunity and arbitrary and illegal application of the law.

Unlawful, Criminal and Expensive Recalls: The Assembly re-emphasised the illegality and criminality of recalls of our elected deployees in both the parliament and local authorities. The Assembly also re-emphasized that Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu is not a member of the Citizen’s Coalition for Change and that the position of Secretary General he purports to hold does not exist in the structures of the party. Furthermore, the CNA expressed disappointment and disapproval of the continued unlawful recalls of its MPs and councillors by an imposter, with support and collusion from the Speaker of Parliament and the Ministry of Local Government. These illegal recalls were made despite official communication from the CCC leadership and pending court processes. The CNA also expressed dismay at the incumbent’s lack of concern for the needs of ordinary citizens. It cited the allocation of over USD 5 million for unlawful by-elections, initiated by an imposter, while citizens are suffering from a lack of basic medical supplies in hospitals.

Worsening Social-Economic Environment (Deepening Poverty) – The Assembly has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating socio-economic conditions, characterized by high inflation rates, frequent power outages, and deepening poverty. The citizens are facing immense difficulties in making ends meet.

Collapsed Health System – The Assembly was also alarmed by the complete breakdown of the healthcare system, leading to the outbreak of the cholera pandemic. Citizens are losing their lives to preventable diseases due to the unavailability of medication in public hospitals. Accordingly, the Assembly’s taskforce on service delivery and disaster mitigation is pushing our council deployees to raise the bar on issues of water sanitation and awareness on fighting cholera. Additionally, victims of road accidents are also losing their lives as there are no ambulances to transport them to the nearest emergency hospital for treatment.

Illegitimacy, Stolen Election: The Assembly’s position remains that the root cause of Zimbabwe’s challenges lies in the disputed elections which produced an illegitimate and illegal government. Resultantly. the Assembly urges citizens, stakeholders, and all interested parties to work together towards a fresh free and fair election that produces a legitimate government. The Assembly noted that the party is doing everything possible, using all the available legal and political avenues, in Zimbabwe’s tragic political environment, to resolve the worsening crisis in Zimbabwe, return Zimbabwe to the rule of law, constitutionalism and legitimacy.

The Election Observers Reports: The Assembly welcomed the objective and principled stand of the regional body, Southern African Development Community (SADC)’s organs of SA.DC Troika and SADC Summit in the decades long and worsening crisis in Zimbabwe. The Assembly further noted the European Union report which basically is an endorsement of the SADC observer mission report. Zimbabwe needs urgent inclusive electoral reforms as a product of a comprehensive political settlement.

Political Dialogue: The Assembly reaffirmed its decision, mandating the leader, President Nelson Chamisa to pursue political dialogue as the only way to decisively resolve the nation of Zimbabwe’s ongoing and worsening political crisis through peaceful resolution of the political stalemate. The Assembly reiterated that dialogue must be principle driven and value laden.

It must also be centred on three key national issues namely:

i) Disputed elections

ii) The Reforms Agenda (principally, political, security, economic and electoral reforms)

iii) Establishment of a Transitional Framework.

Expanded Consultation with the people of Zimbabwe: The Assembly reiterated that the primary responsibility to resolve Zimbabwe’s never ending crisis remains with Zimbabweans. Resultantly, the Assembly resolved to intensify and accelerate its citizens’ consultation, with the aim to formulate best processes and practices to achieve democratization. The CNA made the following specific resolutions:

1. To engage citizens in a political program of action aimed at resolving the crisis in the country.

2. To establish a disability bureau that focuses on issues affecting persons with disabilities (PWDs).

3. To mandate its parliamentary caucus to engage and update the IPU and SADC on the diminishing privileges and rights of parliamentarians under the Speaker of the National Assembly.

4. To further engage and update SADC on the deteriorating political environment and the need for SADC to fulfill its responsibility of maintaining regional peace, stability, and security by utilizing available instruments to resolve the political crisis in Zimbabwe.

5. Finally, the CNA reaffirmed its mandate for the Change Champion in Chief Advocate Nelson Chamisa to pursue political dialogue as a means of resolving the current political crisis and finding a peaceful resolution to the situation in Zimbabwe.