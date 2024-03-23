Source: ‘Zanu PF land barons will rot in jail’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, Tafadzwa Muguti

PERMANENT Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Tafadzwa Muguti has issued a stern warning to Zanu PF land barons who use President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name to illegally parcel out land that they will be arrested and rot in jail.

Addressing Gimboki residents at a feedback meeting in Mutare this week following the suspension of five Zanu PF Mutare District Co-ordination Committee members for illegally parcelling out land, Muguti said his visit to the border city “was to set the record straight and restore order”.

“If you see the Office of the President coming here it means that this is a very serious issue. We do not just come here for nothing, but, we want to put the record straight and instal order,” Muguti said.

“The President does not want lawlessness, the President does not like land barons. What happened here in Gimboki was illegal. If someone is corrupt, (they) must face the law. We want stands and buildings with proper documentation.

“We do not care about your party position or social standing. We do not care of your name that you are a Comrade, we do not want people who destroy the country and the party. We will arrest you and put you in jail.”

Admitting that some Zanu PF members have become the law unto themselves he added: “Some party members had become untouchables and were riding on the name of the President to illegally issue stands to people. They had become law unto themselves. They thought they owned Zimbabwe, but we should know that we have laws in Zimbabwe.

“No one is above the law. Those who want land should follow the correct procedures. We have the Minister of State here, we have the Mayor and the Town Clerk, this is the correct channel that must be followed.”

At Gimboki some desperate homeseekers were allocated stands on land earmarked for schools, clinics, roads, sewer networks, shopping malls and playgrounds.

Zanu PF Manicaland province chairperson Tawanda Mukodza urged party members to follow procedures in stand allocations.

“Those who have ears have heard what has been said. Those who remain wayward will face the consequences. Yes, we had party members who were using the party name to fulfil their agendas and do wrong things. We should follow the law as enshrined by our government led by President Mnangagwa,” Mukodza said.

“We have people holding unsanctioned meetings wearing party regalia and discussing issues that are not approved by the party. Let us do things that are from the party.”

Muguti was accompanied by Manicaland provincial affairs minister Misheck Mugadza, Zanu PF central committee member Isau Mupfumi, acting Mutare town clerk Blessing Chafesuka, deputy mayor John Nyamhoka and Mutare city councillors.