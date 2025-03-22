Zanu PF launches Glen View Constituency campaign today

Joseph Madzimure, Zimpapers Politics Hub

ALL roads will be leading to Chemhanza Grounds for the Zanu PF campaign launch in Glen View South ahead of the by-election set for next month.

Zanu PF has elected the 37-year-old National Youth League Executive member Cde Tsitsi Tawomhera as its candidate. Five candidates have filed their nomination papers as they seek to contest in the Glenview South constituency by-election slated for the April 12.

Among those contesting for the seat are Perpetua Mukanda of NCA party, Chakeredza Tonderai, Tungamirai Madzokere and George Makwangwaidze who are standing as independent candidates. The National Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Gladymore Hakata of the CCC. Speaking at the Zanu PF Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting held yesterday, the party’s provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said all roads will be leading to Glenview South campaign launch where Zanu PF will hand over the party candidate to the electorate in Glenview South.

Many projects are going to be launched in the constituency to fulfil the President’s mantra that ‘no one will be left behind’.

Zanu PF, he said will be availing its candidate and its manifesto to the electorate in Glenview South constituency. “It is a continuation of the developmental trajectory of President Mnangagwa in terms of which we are going to talk about regularisation of settlements, issuance of title deeds which has already been started,” he said.