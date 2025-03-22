Tobacco marketing season excites farmers

Precious Manomano, Herald Reporter

The atmosphere at the tobacco auction and contract floors is alive with joy and anticipation this season, as farmers express their contentment with firming prices and increasing sales volumes.

With the marketing season underway, farmers are enjoying an ideal selling experience, free from the turmoil of side marketing that plagued previous seasons.

Their smiles and laughter fill the air, reflecting a collective sense of relief and satisfaction.

So far, farmers have successfully sold 1 075 768 kg of tobacco valued at US$3 259 364 at auction floors, complemented by an impressive 14 298 140 kg worth US$50 682 612.

This brings their total sales to US$53 941 976, a noteworthy achievement, although it still trails last year’s total of US$69 392 443 for the same period.

Despite this, the current season has seen more tobacco remaining in the fields, causing many farmers to start marketing earlier than usual, especially among small-scale farmers.

The excitement among farmers is palpable when discussing the prices.

This year’s average price stands at US$3,51, a slight increase from last season’s US$3,42.

Some farmers are witnessing even higher returns, with auction floor prices peaking at US$4,99 and contract floors reaching an impressive US$6,30.

Such favourable pricing is encouraging for the farmers, as they feel they are receiving fair compensation for their hard work and dedication.

However, a total of 6 174 bales have been rejected at the auction, higher than the 5 552 bales turned away last season. This has raised concerns among farmers about grading practices and quality standards.

In interviews at the auction floors by The Herald, happiness reigned supreme among the farmers.

Mr Irvine Gandiwa from Kodzonge Village in Chiweshe said there was nothing to complain about regarding prices.

“We are happy because our tobacco was sold fairly. We cannot complain because that is what we deserve. We sold ten bales, so we are waiting for the payments.”

He expressed gratitude for the current prices but urged for the presence of extension workers to educate them on tobacco grading and curing techniques to improve their quality even further. Another farmer, Chiratidzo Gurure from Guruve, echoed similar sentiments.

“So far I have sold five bales and prices are good. The only challenge is that more farmers are bringing wet bales and are failing to do proper grading due to lack of enough education.”

Zvikomborero Mashambanhaka, a farmer from Richmond Farm in Mhangura, shared his enthusiasm about this year’s marketing season, describing it as markedly better than the last.

“With good prices that are offered compared to last season, we can have better plans for improving our lives,” he stated.

Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association (ZTGA) chairman Mr George Seremwe said the marketing season is flowing smoothly.

“So far, prices are fair, and more small-scale farmers are expected to join the marketing season after harvesting the tobacco that is still in the fields. So far, there have been no complaints from farmers regarding the marketing season,” he noted.

The enthusiasm among farmers this season is a refreshing change, showcasing their resilience and determination.

With optimistic prices, timely payments, and a peaceful selling experience, these hardworking individuals are looking forward to a successful marketing season and brighter days ahead. The collective happiness and hope resonate throughout the auction floors, heralding a sense of renewed faith in their craft and their future.