Zanu PF Masvingo provincial Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ronald Ndava, has succumbed to COVID.

Source: Zanu PF Masvingo Information Secretary Succumbs To COVID-19 ⋆ Pindula News

Ndava, a former Chiredzi North Legislator, is said to have died around midnight at Chiredzi General Hospital where he was admitted for medical attention.

Masvingo Minister of State and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira who is also Zanu Pf Provincial Chairman confirmed the death saying he received the news with great shock. Minister Chadzamira said:

Cde Ndava’s death is a heavy blow to the province of Masvingo and the entire nation. He has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill. Ndava was a hardworking cadre, a businessman and a family man.

Minister Chadzamira described secretary Ndava as a dedicated Zanu Pf party cadre who worked for the development of his community and the party at large.

Ndava’s death comes after the death of another prominent ZANU PF official, Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba and Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Lens Farando also known as Ruwizhi who both succumbed to COVID-19.

Zimbabwe has in the recent past recorded a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths prompting the government to reimpose stricter prevention measures which include a 30-day national lockdown.