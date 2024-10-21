Source: Zanu PF moots law for councils to attend ideology courses -Newsday Zimbabwe

From August 21 to 23 this year, all mayors, council chairpersons and top council officials were directed by the government to attend a training workshop under the auspices of the college.

THE ruling Zanu PF party has now set its sight on a law that compels all councils to undergo training at the partisan Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

During Wednesday’s Parliamentary questions and answer session, Zanu PF MP for Shamva South Joseph Mapiki proposed that Zimbabwe copies from other countries in making the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology compulsory for councils.

Mapiki’s remarks came after Citizens Coalition for Change legislator for Chitungwiza South Maxwell Mavhunga quizzed the government over the handing of certificates of attendance which had a Zanu-PF logo to all chairpersons of councils, councillors and mayors who attended a workshop at the school recently.

“I want to thank the Leader of the House for answering the question properly. We have seen that the School of Ideology is being done in America and other countries.

“The School of Ideology in Zimbabwe is not called Zanu PF School of Ideology, but it is called Chitepo School of Ideology.

“Is it not possible to have a law that compels all the councils to go to the Chitepo School of Ideology and those who fail to go to the School of Ideology, their councils must be dissolved,” Mapiki said.

In response, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi welcomed the move adding that he would soon engage the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to deliberate on the issue.

“I think it is a very noble suggestion. I am going to discuss the issue with the minister of Local Government that at Parliament, there is an issue that has been raised that all councils and all people must be taught about the country’s ideology,” Ziyambi said.

“I also suggest that even all of us here in Parliament must go to the School of Ideology so that we know the history of our country.”

The Chitepo School of Ideology is a Zanu PF political institution named after Herbert Chitepo, a prominent Zimbabwean nationalist and former chairperson of the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu).

The school’s curriculum focuses on topics such as patriotism, national security and the history of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

Its primary objective is to inculcate a strong sense of national identity and loyalty among participants, mostly aligned to the ruling party’s ideology.