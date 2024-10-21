Source: Govt hunts for new Auditor-General -Newsday Zimbabwe

Rheah Kujinga has been holding forte in an acting capacity.

THE government has officially launched the search for a new Auditor-General following the retirement of long-serving officeholder Mildred Chiri last year.

In a job advertisement circulated widely, the government outlined the crucial responsibilities of the new Auditor-General, emphasising the importance of maintaining high standards of public sector auditing and accountability.

The Auditor-General, according to the advert, will be responsible for overseeing the auditing of government departments, ministries and State agencies, ensuring financial transparency and accountability.

The role involves providing strategic leadership and technical direction, overseeing audits, investigations, and ensuring compliance with legal and professional standards.

“The Auditor-General is responsible for the fulfillment of the overall Office of Auditor General (OAG) mandate. He/she leads and oversees the public sector’s auditing and accountability functions.

“He/she provides strategic, policy, operational direction, and technical support and ensures that the audits and investigations are conducted as per the provisions of the law, professional standards, best practices and OAG board mandate.

“He/she provides independent and objective assessments of public sector operations, programmes and financial management to Parliament and the public.”

Chiri, who retired in 2023 after 40 years in public service, won the hearts of many Zimbabweans for her efforts to bring accountability to the government, although many of her recommendations were ignored by top officials.

The former Auditor-General’s reports were often disregarded by the executive with many senior government officials and public servants implicated in financial scandals escaping prosecution or significant disciplinary action, reflecting a lack of will to address the systemic issues.

She also exposed a litany of gross accounting malpractices by government departments, parastatals and local authorities, which led to the loss of millions of dollars of public funds.

Chiri said in some instances, goods and services were paid for but remained unutilised for several years and in some cases they were not delivered.

Her career began in 1983 when she joined the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor-General as an audit assistant. After years of service, she became Auditor-General in February 2004.

Throughout her 19-year tenure in the role, Chiri established herself as a forceful advocate for transparency, relentlessly exposing financial mismanagement and corruption at all levels of government.