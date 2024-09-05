Woman was treated at Parirenyatwa Hospital and said to have tested positive for HIV

Source: Zanu PF MP rapes ex-wife at gun point – court told – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Zanu PF Mazowe North MP Tsungai Makumbe is in trouble after he allegedly raped his ex-wife at gun point.

The rape, prosecutors allege, resulted in pregnancy and the complainant was also infected with HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases by the politician.

Makumbe briefly appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing rape charges.

He was remanded out of custody and bail issues did not arise because he was coming from home.

Makumbe is expected back in court on October 3 for routine remand.

Representing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lancelot Mutsokoti said the alleged rape took place in November 2023.

It is alleged that Makumbe went to the complainant’s place of residence around 10pm.

He called his ex-wife outside the premises and she complied.

“The accused person proposed love to the complainant, but the complainant refused.

“The accused person pulled out a greyish pistol and placed it on the dashboard. He got out of the car from the driver seat and proceeded to the passenger seat where the complainant was seated and opened the passenger door where the complainant was seated and started to demand sex from the complainant.

“The accused person suddenly pulled the complainant’s left leg down and twisted it and that led the complainant to stand on the ground.”

It is alleged he forced the complainant to bend before he raped her once without using protection.

The rape was not reported.

Makumbe is alleged to have given the complainant US$20 to buy some morning-after pills to prevent pregnancy.

After the incident, the complainant was treated at Parirenyatwa Hospital where she tested positive for HIV.

A report was filed on September 2 this year.