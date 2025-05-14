Source: Zanu PF officials kidnap party member over Geza’s whereabouts –Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO senior Zanu PF officials from Mashonaland East are in remand prison for allegedly kidnapping a fellow party member and injecting him with an unknown substance, accusing him of insulting a Cabinet minister and knowing the whereabouts of outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza.

Zanu PF Mashonaland East province main wing deputy secretary for Local Government, Benny Chivandire, from Goromonzi district, was ordered to apply for bail at the High Court.

He appeared at the Murewa Magistrates’ Court, where the State opposed bail due to the gravity of the case.

He will return to court on May 20.

The complainant, Atheners Muzama, is Zanu PF Murewa’s Zihute district secretary for lands.

Chivandire’s accomplice Zacharia Chaparadza was also denied bail and will return to court on May 21.

Chaparadza is the Zanu PF youth chairperson for Rupange district, ward 10, Murewa North constituency.

According to court papers, three other suspects are still at large.

The State, led by Beatrice Mukaro, said on February 27 this year, at Meat Centre takeaway, Murewa centre, Muzama, was approached and manhandled by Chivandire and his accomplices.

They allegedly shoved him into their vehicle where they took turns to assault him with empty beer bottles and logs all over the body.

They accused him of insulting Local Government minister Daniel Garwe on social media and knowing the whereabouts of Geza.

Geza is wanted by the police on the charge of incitement after he called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down.

The State alleged that Chivandire injected Muzama with an unknown substance and “immediately he felt weak up to date.”

Muzama was then blindfolded with a T-shirt and they drove away at high speed.

He regained consciousness and realised that he had been dumped in Marondera near Bernard Mzeki College and his V30 phone was missing.

The matter was reported to police, leading to the arrest of the two suspects after two months.

A medical affidavit revealed that the complainant suffered fractures.

The matter is still under investigation by police CID Law and Order.