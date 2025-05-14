Local miner upsets Moses Langa, who had been declared winner of nullified election

Source: New winner in Zanu PF’s Insiza North primary election after re-run – Zimbabwe News Now

BULAWAYO – Local miner Delani Moyo on Tuesday won the Zanu PF primary election in Insiza North constituency after the party ordered a re-run.

Moyo had come second to Moses Langa in the first election on May 3 which was marred by allegations of vote stuffing, fraud and voter suppression.

Provisional results of the count seen by ZimLive showed that the voter turnout was significantly less than those that cast their ballots in the nullified election.

Delani Moyo polled 1,588 votes beating Langa into second with 1,185 while Qhubani Moyo slotted in third with 837.

By comparison, over 5,000 ballots were cast in the first election.

The nomination court will sit on May 15 to register candidates for the election scheduled for June 14.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Farai Taruvinga, a two-term MP on the Zanu PF ticket.

Zanu PF is expected to easily win the election with the opposition in a state of disarray.