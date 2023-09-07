Source: Zanu PF plans massive ‘Thank-you’ rallies -Newsday Zimbabwe

Zanu PF youth secretary Tinoda Machakaire

ZANU PF has announced plans to hold nationwide “Thank-you” rallies following the controversial August 23 and 24 elections which saw party leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared winner.

The Citizens Coalition for Change has rejected the election results and is pushing for fresh polls supervised by the African Union and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

Zanu PF has, however, dismissed calls for fresh elections and criticised observer missions, including from Sadc, for issuing adverse reports discrediting the polls.

Zanu PF youth secretary Tinoda Machakaire told NewsDay that this would not stop the youth league from organising “Thank-you” rallies.

“As the youth league, this is our opportunity to show the world and our detractors that we are all behind our President,” Machakaire said.

“There are many who have criticised our victory by issuing biased reports, and this is our time to show that we voted for our President and the party.”

The youth league remains a vital cog of Zanu PF’s support machinery.

“Mnangagwa won because of the youth vote, but we need to increase our numbers in the next election,” Machakaire said.

“There is need to continue educating our youths across the political divide to register to vote in future elections and also to know the importance of voting.”

Zimbabwe’s youths constitute about 67,7%of the population.

The planned “Thank you” rallies come as Zimbabwe is facing serious socio-economic and political challenges.