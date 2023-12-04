Source: Zanu PF snatches Chinhoyi ward from CCC -Newsday Zimbabwe

A ZANU PF candidate emerged victorious after beating Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) in Saturday’s ward 2 by-election.

Walter Mutevhani polled 564 votes against CCC candidate Hamilton Jonas, who got 465 votes.

The ward 2 by-election was held following the death of CCC councillor Patricia Chibaya, who died after winning the August 23 and 24 elections.

Zanu PF provincial spokesperson Nigel Murambiwa said his party was not going to make mistakes in corrections.

“You know when doing corrections, there is no room for mistakes again. We are going to win other by-elections in the province in the next coming few months,” Murambiwa said.

But CCC provincial chairperson Ralph Magunje was crying foul, accusing Zanu PF of distributing food on the eve of the election, an accusation denied by Murambiwa.

The opposition CCC is engulfed in trouble as self-proclaimed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu is recalling its MPs, senators and councillors.

By-elections will be held on Saturday after the recall of CCC lawmakers and councillors.

Another by-election has been slated for February 3 following more recalls by Tshabangu.

Critic accused Tshabangu of being a hired gun and working in cahoots with Zanu PF.

Tshabangu and Zanu PF have denied the allegations.