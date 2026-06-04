Source: Zanu PF uses disputed polls to justify CAB 3 -Newsday Zimbabwe

JUSTICE, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi yesterday admitted that Zimbabwe’s presidential elections have repeatedly been marred by allegations of violence, vote-rigging and disputed outcomes, as he defended the controversial Constitution Amendment No 3 Bill (CAB 3) in Parliament.

During the second reading of the Bill, Ziyambi argued that Zimbabwe’s experience with contested elections justified constitutional reforms, including changes to the electoral system and the extension of the electoral cycle from five to seven years.

In a rare admission, Ziyambi said every presidential election held since the turn of the century had been disputed.

“Every contest for the President this nation has held since the turn of the century — in 2002, 2008, 2013, 2018 and again in 2023 — has been marred by relentless allegations of violence, of rigging, of opacity, eroding public trust and the legitimacy of the result,” he told Parliament.

Ziyambi said the disputed elections had become a recurring feature of Zimbabwe’s political landscape and had negatively affected the country’s economic prospects.

“This is not my characterisation alone. It is documented notably in the observer reports of the African Union, Sadc and the Commonwealth,” he said.

The minister claimed the controversies surrounding elections contributed to sanctions and discouraged foreign investment, costing Zimbabwe billions of dollars in lost economic opportunities.

Ziyambi dismissed claims that the Bill seeks to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure or postpone elections.

“Let me state clearly and without qualification five things this Bill simply does not do. First, it does not give the President a term extension or a third term,” he said.

“Second, it does not take away the right to vote. Third, it does not concern itself with succession in any political party. Fourth, it does not postpone the nation’s elections.

“Lastly, it does not concentrate power or the running of elections in the hands of the President.”

Ziyambi’s remarks came as the government moved to accelerate debate on CAB 3 by suspending normal parliamentary business to allow lawmakers to focus on the constitutional amendment

Meanwhile, Ziyambi, the leader of government business in Parliament, successfully moved a motion suspending government business, paving way for debate that could extend into the night.

However, opposition legislators objected to the move, accusing the government of attempting to rush through a constitutional amendment with some implications.

Dzivaresekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa said there was no justification for fast-tracking the Bill and warned against debating it during late-night sitting when many Zimbabweans will be unable to follow proceedings.

“There is no need to fast-track CAB 3. Let us discuss it, debate it, agree or disagree so that the people of Zimbabwe will follow,” Mushoriwa said.

“So it is wrong to then suspend normal parliamentary business. I think let’s just continue with parliamentary business as usual and we will debate and we will do it in the proper manner.

“And I think this is important because we as Parliament, we represent the people and we represent the citizens.”

Despite the objections, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda ruled in favour of the government, clearing the way for Parliament to continue debating the Bill.

Ziyambi maintained that the proposed amendments were intended to address what he described as “mischief” arising from decades of disputed presidential elections and a political system he said had become trapped in a cycle of election-related conflict and instability.

In a statement yesterday, the Zimbabwe Constitutional Movement (Zicomo), a grassroots movement established to promote and defend constitutional principles and democracy, said any amendment affecting presidential terms, electoral rights, democratic participation, or the separation of powers should be approved by the people of Zimbabwe through a national referendum, as required by Section 328.

“Parliament has no authority to substitute itself for the sovereign will of the people,” it said.

“The Constitution belongs to the people of Zimbabwe. Not to Parliament. Not to political parties. Not to any individual.”

Zicomo made its demands, saying Parliament should reject every provision that “undermines constitutional democracy, electoral independence, and judicial independence; Government must obey Section 328 — no shortcuts, no circumvention; Citizens, churches, unions, students, traditional leaders, and civil society must stand up and defend the Constitution before it is stolen; and, Sadc, AU, and the international community must act — monitor CAB 3 and speak out against constitutional manipulation in Zimbabwe.”

Zicomo said the Parliament report read “more as an endorsement of Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill than as an objective parliamentary assessment of its constitutional validity and democratic implications”.

“For a constitutional amendment of such far-reaching significance, Zimbabweans deserve a more rigorous, transparent and constitutionally grounded analysis.

“Zimbabwe’s future will be determined by constitutional democracy, not by constitutional manipulation.

“Zicomo will use every lawful means to defend constitutionalism, term limits, democratic accountability, separation of powers, and the sovereign right of Zimbabweans to determine their own future.”

It stated: “The Constitution is the People’s Covenant. It will not be amended against the people.”