Source: Mnangagwa,Chiwenga allies rift widens over CAB 3 -Newsday Zimbabwe

OLD fault lines are re-emerging within the ruling Zanu PF party as supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa push for a term extension, clashing with opponents of Constitution Amendment No. 3 Bill (CAB 3), who are widely seen as aligned with Vice-President Constantine Chiwenga.

The divisions came into sharper focus yesterday as Parliament opened debate on the proposed law.

The parliamentary debate followed a statement issued a day earlier by former military commanders and senior civil servants warning against the alienation of citizens from the constitutional order and the ruling party.

Represented by Vice Air-Marshal (Rtd) Henry Muchena, the group accused Mnangagwa of failing to act as a constitutionalist.

Muchena claimed that the former military commanders had “credible information that provincial party chairpersons were induced with motor vehicles and payments of US$100 000 each to support CAB 3”.

Political analysts told NewsDay that while opinions differ on the likely outcome of the dispute, the developments have exposed deep fissures within Zanu PF, setting the stage for a potentially volatile period.

University of Tshwane-based political analyst Ricky Mukonza said the open resistance to CAB 3 from within the ruling party — particularly from figures linked to the military — signals a breakdown in elite cohesion.

“The military has always been a key component of the ruling elite,” he said.

“When figures associated with Vice-President Chiwenga begin to speak out so openly, it sends a clear message that there is no unity on this issue.”

Mukonza added that the corruption allegations raised by the retired generals may be part of a broader strategy.

“They are building a case so that, if and when they decide to act, these statements can be cited as justification.

“This is not being done casually.”

He also noted that Chiwenga’s silence was “quite telling” and may indicate his position, warning that internal tensions could soon come to a head.

“There will come a time when these factions have to confront each other,” Mukonza said.

“This cannot remain a game of hide-and-seek indefinitely.”

While acknowledging that supporters of CAB 3 are likely preparing their response, he predicted the dispute would eventually surface more openly.

“There will be a boiling point, and when that happens, it could negatively affect elements of the current ruling elite, including influential actors outside formal government structures,” he said.

“Even so, any shift is likely to occur within the framework of continued Zanu PF dominance.”

Political analyst and visiting researcher at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Gideon Chitanga, said the unfolding situation raised questions about how key power structures in Zimbabwe will respond.

“We always work with the historical notion. Some call it an assumption that Zimbabwe in politics is dominated by the securocrats, what Ibbo Mandaza called a securocratic State,” he said.

“So, are the securocrats in a position to defend the Constitution as they claim and will they win this fight?

“How are they going to take this from internal negotiations or mediations through dialogue with President Mnangagwa or the faction that he represents? How will they translate this into different strategies?”

Chitanga said the ruling party appeared deeply divided, with many dissenting voices remaining silent.

“Zanu PF has reached another moment of rupture and this cannot be resolved without addressing the underlying issue of succession,” he said.

However, South Africa-based political observer Piers Pigou questioned the practical impact of the generals’ intervention, saying it remains unclear how much influence they wield.

“It will be important to see whether the issues they raise are reflected in parliamentary debate, or whether they remain external dissenting voices,” he said.

“We do not know who exactly they represent, what proportion of the military they speak for, or what influence they have.”

Pigou expressed scepticism that the intervention would significantly alter political dynamics.

“The fact that some retired military figures are accusing Mnangagwa of lacking constitutionalism is unlikely to shift the needle,” he said.

“Zanu PF leaders have faced more serious allegations over the years.

“Moreover, coming from individuals linked to the 2017 military intervention, such claims may carry limited weight.”

He added that while opponents of CAB 3 may draw on the generals’ stance to bolster their case, it remains uncertain how many within the party are actively resisting Mnangagwa’s agenda.