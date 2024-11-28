Source: Zanu PF Uzumba MP granted bail –Newsday Zimbabwe

Uzumba MP Wiriranai Muchemwa (Zanu PF) has been granted US$300 bail on charges of defrauding a Chinese miner US$12 000.

His accomplice, ward 15 councillor Knowledge Chipindu (40), was also granted US$300 bail.

They were represented by advocate Taona Sibanda when they appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

They were ordered to report once every week to the police and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The two will return to court on February 6 for routine remand pending finalisation of investigations.

The complainant is Black Cube Mining Company being represented by Wang Qun.

State prosecutor Anesu Chirenje said on April 10 this year, Wang received a letter from Muchemwa requesting US$12 000 claiming he needed the funds for various infrastructure development projects in the constituency.

A meeting was held where the Chinese miner agreed to give Muchemwa the U$12 000.

The Chinese miner also pledged to donate meal-meal which the duo claimed was meant to be donated to villagers during a presidential rally scheduled for at Nhakiwa Business Centre at Murehwa.

They received the meal, but allegedly went on to repackage it and pasted different South African brand names on the packaging.

Chipindu requested Murehwa Milling Company to sell the mealie-meal on their behalf.

The total amount raised from the sale of the mealie-meal was US$10 179.

In August this year, Wang was approached by another Zanu PF councillor, Lovemore Matanhire, requesting donations for his area.

Wang told him that they were willing to assist, but could not do so since they had already done their part for the year by donating US$12 000.

Matanhire then told him that he was not aware of any donation that was made by the complainant.

The complainant filed a complaint with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, leading to the arrest of the Zanu PF MP and councillor after they failed to account for the US$12 000 and the mealie-meal.