Zanu PF warns vote buying party bigwigs

0

Source: Zanu PF warns vote buying party bigwigs –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mike Bimha

THE ruling Zanu PF has warned party bigwigs across the country and in particular those from Harare against buying votes ahead of the party’s central committee elections, saying culprits would be disqualified.

Addressing a Press conference at the party’s headquarters, Zanu PF secretary for commissariat Mike Bimha said vote-buying was rife, especially in the capital.

“We seem to be getting more of that from urban provinces, particularly Harare.”

Bimha also said every position was up for grabs in the elections despite reports that some party bigwigs were upset over the decision.

“I will be going for elections and so is everybody. For those politburo members not going for elections; it will be down to luck that there will be no opposers. Zanu PF is all about democracy and, therefore, we must practice that democracy.”

Related posts:

  1. Zanu PF goes for broke 
  2. RBZ releases 2 000 gold coins 
  3. Zanu PF official suspended over violence 
  4. Woes mount for suspended Zanu PF DCC chairperson
  5. Corruption watch: Has Zanu PF already bribed Makandiwa?
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.