Source: Parallel structures split Zanu PF -Newsday Zimbabwe

Zanu Pf HQ

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged use of parallel structures has divided the ruling Zanu PF with party officials warning of possible infiltration ahead of elections.

Leaked WhatsApp chats from a Zanu PF group called Zanu PF Live Bulletin have exposed the growing discontent among party members who are against continued mushrooming of parallel structures, which they claim have Mnangagwa’s blessing.

Disgruntled party members say the new groups were undermining formal structures.

The social media group has Zanu PF members from across the country, including some grassroots leaders.

Mnangagwa has allegedly resorted to parallel structures to organise his 2023 election campaign because of his growing mistrust of Zanu PF structures.

Mnangagwa is eyeing a second-term in next year’s polls at which he is expected to face Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa whom he narrowly beat in the disputed 2018 elections.

Structures and groupings such as MenBelievED, which are not officially recognised by the ruling party, have of late been at the forefront of pushing for Mnangagwa’s 2023 re-election bid, using ruling party resources and infrastructure.

Other groups that are campaigning for Mnangagwa outside Zanu PF structures include Young Women4ED, Varakashi4ED and Mahwindi4ED.

In a leaked WhatsApp in possession of this publication, party members accused Varakashi4ED and Mahwindi4ED of failing to chant the party slogan.

“Varakashi4ED members came to Chitungwiza recently and they could not even chant our Zanu PF slogan. The country is now full of Mahwindi4ED, some of them are not our supporters we will end up being infiltrated and I don’t see their purpose, this should just stop,” the chat read.

A source in the ruling party said these groups had divided the party.

“These parallel structures have divided our party, they are using party resources to fight the current Zanu PF structures as they are also after power,” the source said

Zanu PF Seke-Chikomba MP Tatenda Mavetera and Young Women4ED leaders yesterday said the organisations were on a recruitment drive.

“You have to understand something, we are on a recruitment drive, we have to teach them (new recruits) the slogans, we are in solidarity with the party, Zanu PF, what people are saying is not true,” Mavetera said.

“In 2018, we got 2,7 million votes as Zanu PF and we need five million votes. Where do you think we can get the votes without recruiting more people? What we are doing is to propel the name of our President Emmerson Mnangagwa, he is our sole candidate going into the 2023 elections,” she said.

MenBelievED founder Justice Matsatsira yesterday said his grouping was using a different campaign strategy.

“I am going to a funeral, I will comment when I am free, but we are using a different campaign strategy. We are going everywhere to get the much-needed votes,” he added

Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu this week acknowledged that there is a programme called Mahwindi4ED.

“Yes, there is a programme called Mahwindi4ED, but I can only comment on policy,” he said.

Party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa this week indicated that the Zanu political commissar was in charge of the projects.

