Source: ZANU PF Women’s League gets NDS1 handbooks | The Herald

anu PF Women’s League secretary for Adminisration Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, with assistance from the wing’s secretary Cde Mabel Chinomona (middle), hands over NDS1 handbooks to the organ’s Harare Province chairperson Betty Nhambu Kaseke (right) yesterday. – Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Columbus Mabika

Herald Reporter

Women must take an active role in national development to complement Government efforts in the quest to attain an upper middle income economy by year 2030, Zanu PF Women’s League secretary for Adminisration, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said yesterday.

Handing over National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) handbooks to Zanu PF Women’s League provincial chairpersons at Zanu PF headquarters, Cde Mutsvangwa expressed concern at the low number of women taking a leading role in national development issues.

“The Zanu PF Government has availed opportunities that can uplift women in all the spheres of life, including economy and politics, leading to national development,” she said. “Even our manifesto has also given attention to women. It is, however, disturbing that an insignificant number of women are taking this opportunity for granted.

“Women have a very big role to play in the development of this country as we look forward to complement Government efforts in developing our nation as espoused in the vision of President Mnangagwa.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said women were still scared of participating in economic, political and developmental programmes.

“It is the women who should, however, take part in developmental programmes and support the Government,” she said. “Through their participation in developmental programmes, women will be able to effect change and bring solutions to some of the problems we are facing as a nation.”

Speaking during the same event, Zanu PF secretary for Women’s Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona said participation of women in development was critical.

“In solidarity with the global aspiration of total emancipation of women, the Zanu PF Women’s League encourages women to take a step forward in the development of this country by taking a leading role in all spheres,” she said. Cde Chinomona called on the women provincial leaders to take word of Government developmental strategy in the NDS1 books to every part of the country.

“We have distributed these National Development Strategy 1 books to you so that you take the Government strategy to your areas and ensure that everyone understands the President’s vision on turning around the economy,” she said. “As a party, we cherish the principled leadership of President Mnangagwa, who in the Second Republic, has ushered in a political culture which lobbies for women’s participation in all spheres.”