Zanu PF Youth League primes for Harare battle 

Sunday Mail Reporter

THE ZANU PF Harare Province Youth League is gearing up for a battle to wrest council seats from the opposition during the forthcoming harmonised elections, with the provincial organ intensifying its mobilisation drive to garner a resounding victory.

In an interview, the ruling party’s provincial youth chairperson, Cde Emmanuel Mahachi, said the party was confident of winning all local authority seats currently held by the opposition.

“As the Harare Youth League, we are now prepared for the 2023 elections,” he said.

“We were looking at encouraging our youths to register as voters.

“We are noticing that not many of them have registered to vote, so we are doubling up on our voter registration campaign.”

The party, he said, was gearing up for the polls.

“So, they are cognisant of the fact that if they vote for ZANU PF, they will see proper service delivery.”

The youths, said Cde Mahachi, were aware of President Mnangagwa’s outstanding performance record that has ensured that the needs of the people are addressed.

“President Mnangagwa is working overtime to ensure that roads are fixed and is delivering development to Harare.

“As youths, we have invested our utmost confidence in him and know that he will use his second term to further develop the country.

“As ZANU PF, we are confident that we will win in urban constituencies because of President Mnangagwa’s record of work that speaks for itself,” he said.

He said the opposition must abstain from fomenting violence and staging a false-flag operation meant to tarnish the country’s image.

“Elections, he said, were a democratic process that must be conducted peacefully.

“We would like to encourage our youths to desist from violence.

“As the ZANU PF Youth League, we always abide by the directives and orders we receive from our elders, and President Mnangagwa has clearly spoken against political violence of any sort.

“I would like to say to the opposition parties: Let us go for elections peacefully; there is no need for violence and unnecessary noise.

“The country is ours and only we can develop it. As President Mnangagwa aptly says, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’,” he said.

Cde Mahachi said the provincial leadership was undertaking a polling station-based voter mobilisation campaign, with a view to mobilising 1,5 million voters for the ruling party.

“Right now, we are doing polling station-based mobilisation, where we are mobilising our youths right down to the cell level because, as a party, we have the mantra ‘musangano kumasero’,” he said.