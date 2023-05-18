Source: Zanu PF youths block Vic Falls from selling stands – The Southern Eye

Victoria Falls town clerk Ronnie Dube

ZANU PF youths in Victoria Falls have blocked the local authority from selling 900 housing stands in Kazungula area, accusing the opposition-led council of using the gesture as a “vote-buying” gimmick.

The council was supposed to vet home-seekers between May 15 and 17.

However, the process was called off following a protest by Zanu PF supporters led by the ruling party’s Hwange district co-ordinating committee member Veronica Malingo.

The ruling party supporters accused the MDC Alliance-led council of using the stands for vote buying as the nation approaches harmonised elections expected in August this year.

Councillor Nkanyiso Sibindi confirmed that Zanu PF youths blocked the vetting process and staged a demonstration at council offices on Tuesday.

“After vetting 10 people at around 9am, the process was suddenly stopped because Zanu PF youths had applied for a court interdict and also came to the venue,” Sibindi said.

“They had applied for the demonstration, so they started to demonstrate and this forced us to abort the whole vetting process.”

On May 9, Malingo wrote to police seeking clearance to stage a demonstration at council offices to block the sale of stands.

The prices of the stands ranged from US$12 000 each.

Prospective buyers were expected to pay between US$3 000 and US$5 000 for the servicing of their stands, with the remainder payable in 18 months.

Town clerk Ronnie Dube announced plans to sell the stands on May 3.