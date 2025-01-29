Source: ZANU PF’s Mahiya Dismisses War Veterans’ Call For Mnangagwa To Step Down

Douglas Mahiya, the ZANU PF Secretary for War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees, and Restrictees, has criticized ZANU PF Central Committee member and fellow war veteran Blessing Runesu Geza for opposing the party’s plans to amend the Constitution, which would allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to run for a third term.

On Sunday, January 26, Geza, along with five other veterans, publicly called for Mnangagwa to step down, declaring that he was “not fit to run this country.”

The group also rejected any changes to the Constitution and dismissed Mnangagwa’s assurances that he had no intentions of staying in power beyond 2028.