Source: USAID suspends aid agreement in Zimbabwe following Trump’s new policy measures – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE — The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has suspended a grant agreement with a Zimbabwe-based partner as part of a reevaluation of US foreign aid under a recent executive order.

Effective January 24, 2025, the implementing partner was instructed to halt all activities and minimize costs associated with the award during the suspension period. The directive also mandates an immediate end to all Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA)-related activities under ongoing USAID agreements.

Andrea M. Plucknett, USAID’s supervisory agreement officer, called on recipients to certify that DEIA-related activities have ceased and to identify any impacted subcontractors or subgrantees. Recipients must also provide a cost-minimization plan and confirm compliance with the suspension order.

The suspension reflects broader shifts in U.S. foreign aid priorities. Further guidance is expected in the coming weeks, according to USAID.