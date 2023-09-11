Source: ZAPU councillor outlines development plan – #Asakhe – CITE

By Promise Dube

Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) members thronged the Mangwe Rural District council offices on Friday to witness the swearing-in of Mpendulo Ncube who was voted as Ward 17 councillor in Matobo-Mangwe Constituency.

The youthful politician was the only ZAPU candidate to win in the elections dominated by Zanu PF and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In an interview with CITE after being sworn into office, Cllr Ncube outlined his development plan for his ward.

“We want to revive a dam in Chedza village, We noticed that it burst in 2000, this will help livestock get enough water because that place is dry,” said Cllr Ncube.

Ncube said he also noted that there are schools in Ward 17 that need to be completed as construction was not finished.

“We are also looking forward to building a secondary school because schools are far from ward 17 and we are planning to finish a primary school that was first constructed in 1996 and villagers managed to build one block,” Ncube said.

“This will help shorten distances travelled by school children, especially grades one and two as they cannot afford to walk long distances”.

After finishing the construction of schools, Ncube said they want their area to be electrified so that schools in the area introduce subjects like Computer Studies.

“Electricity will help us introduce subjects like computers and there will be development and school children will gain knowledge and skills,” he said.

Cllr Ncube said he will also push for the construction of roads as the current roads are in a deplorable state.