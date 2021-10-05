Source: ZB bank employee in ZW$1 million illegal transfer deal: the court heard – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A ZB Bank employee who is accusing a money changer of swindling her of US$18 000 yesterday admitted to making an illegal transfer of more than ZW$1 million in a forex exchange deal with the accused person.

Mutsvunguma’s lawyer, Jon Kadoko told the court that after losing the US$18 000, Mhishi allegedly sent death threats to the accused who is now facing fraud charges.

Mhishi had alleged that the money was for a Mercedes Benz which the accused was selling.

But Mutsvunguma denied this, saying he had no vehicle that was on sale, adding that Mhishi had entered into a deal with his sister Victoria Dhlamini who is said to be on the run.