ZBC appoints new substantive CEO
Ms Adelaide Chikunguru – Picture credit ZBC News

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has appointed Ms Adelaide Chikunguru as the substantive Chief Executive Officer with effect from today.

Ms Chikunguru’s appointment was announced by the ZBC board chairperson, Dr Josaya Tayi, at Pockets Hill Studios in Highlands, Harare.

Ms Chikunguru was the Group Corporate Communications Executive at Tongaat Hulett.

She takes over from Ms Helliate Rushwaya, who has been acting in the position for the past 13 months.

Ms Chikunguru is a holder of a Bachelor of Science Honours degree and a Masters in Media and Society Studies. – Zbc

