ZBC CEO suspended

ZBC workers last week threatened to down tools accusing Chikunguru, human resources director Julius Toringepi, and corporate secretary Patricia Muchenga of undermining decisions meant to improve their welfare.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has suspended its chief executive officer Adelaide Chikunguru amid allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

In a statement Wednesday, the ZBC board said Chikunguru’s suspension is with immediate effect.

Finance director Assael Machakata is now Acting CEO.

