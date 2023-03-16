Source: ZBC Granted Licence For New TV Channel
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has acquired a licence from the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) to open a new television channel.
In a public notice, ZBC said the new channel will be called Zimbabwe National Television (ZNTV). Reads the notice:
Take notice that, in terms of section 10 (11) of the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12:06), the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation hereby publishes its license for the provision of a new television channel called Zimbabwe National Television (ZNTV).
