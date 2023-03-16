Source: More Men Dying Than Women In All Age Groups, Says ZimStat

A report by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) has revealed that Zimbabwean men are dying more than women throughout all age groups.

The ZimStat report was based on the 2022 population and housing census.

It revealed that 120 070 deaths were recorded during the census with 53.6% of the dead being men and 46.4% being women.

The national sex ratio at birth was 103 males per 100 females.

According to ZimStat’s 2022 preliminary national census results, females constitute the majority of the population, numbering 7 889 421 or 52%, compared to the male population of 7 289 588 (48%).

ZimStat also established that life expectancy for females now stands at 68 years compared to male life expectancy which is 61.2 years. Reads the report:

Throughout all age groups, males had higher mortality rates compared to females.

Speaking to NewsDay, Community Working Group on Health executive director Itai Rusike women and children are prioritised in the provision of primary health care. He said: