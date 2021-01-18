ZCC feeds 9 000 in Midlands, Masvingo

TARIRO SAJENI

AT LEAST 9 500 people from Midlands and Masvingo provinces are benefiting from a food aid programme being spearheaded by the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), which seeks to eradicate food insecurity during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

ZCC is helping feed 2 200 people in Chirumhanzu, wards 2 and 21 and another 7 300 in Bikita and Gutu as the country has gone for over 10 months in lockdown.

The food items the beneficiaries are receiving include maize meal, cooking oil and sugar beans after ZCC entered into a partnership with the United Church of Canada, Canadian Food Grains and the Canadian government.

Speaking at a distribution programme, Tinashe Masaiti, who represented ZCC pastors, said it is the duty of humanitarian agencies to intervene with food aid and other forms of support in times of need.

“The ZCC will continue to work with the government and its development partners to identify deserving beneficiaries who are in dire need of food aid. “We are happy with the good relationship our country has with the other countries as we are seeing great donations coming from its partners in Canada to fight hunger in the Zimbabwean communities,” Masaiti said.

ZCC humanitarian services director, Maria Dendere, said they are helping child-led families, single-headed families, physically-challenged people and those living with chronic illnesses because these groups find it hard to provide for themselves.

“Our programme is ending in March when we expect people to be harvesting; however, we will still help those who would not have managed to harvest. “Some people did not have seeds or fertilisers and some will experience poor harvests so we are already planning on how to help people with special cases and we are already saving up funds for a period beyond March,” Dendere said.