Source: ZEC announces 12,370 polling stations for August 23 elections – #Asakhe – CITE

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that 12,370 polling stations will be established countrywide for the August 23 elections.

The elections will be held to elect a new president, members of the National Assembly, and councillors.

The announcement was made by ZEC Chief Elections Officer Utoile Silaigwana in a notice on Wednesday.

“It is hereby notified in terms of Section 51 (3) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has identified twelve thousand three hundred and seventy (12 370) polling stations where polling will take place on Wednesday 23 August 2023 in the harmonized election,” he said.

Polling will take place from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Bulawayo province has 433 polling stations, with Cowdray Park constituency having the highest number of polling stations with 43.

The other constituencies in Bulawayo and the number of polling stations allocated to them are as follows: Bulawayo Central: 38; Bulawayo North: 39; Bulawayo South: 39; Emakhandeni-Luveve: 30; Entumbane-Njube: 33; Lobengula -Magwegwe: 37; Mpopoma-Mzilikazi: 34; Nketa: 36; Nkulumane: 34; Pelandaba-Tshabalala: 32 and Pumula: 38.