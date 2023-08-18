Source: ZEC cornered over ballot paper printing –Newsday Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has advised that it will supply all the information relating to the printing and distribution of ballot papers by end of day on Saturday. The electoral body said should the information not be to the satisfaction of the applicants, the matter will be argued on August 21 – two days before the elections.

This follows an application by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change seeking an order to compel ZEC to disclose details relating to the printing, distribution, and serial numbers of the ballot papers for the August 23 harmonised elections.