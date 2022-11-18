Zec justifies voters roll charge 

0

Source: Zec justifies voters roll charge -Newsday Zimbabwe

Utoile Silaigwana.

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has justified the US$187 000 charge for a hard copy of the voters roll saying it reflects the cost of its production.

It also said it could not avail an electronic voters roll to stakeholders at the moment fearing that it could be tampered with.

This was after Zec was given a seven-day ultimatum by ERC to release the document.

“The Zec takes note of the concerns raised by your client. The costs of providing a hard copy of the national roll is, as you acknowledge, regulated by Statutory Instrument 145 of 2022 which we believe are the reasonable costs of producing the same,” Silaigwana said.

Early this week, Zec accused data experts, Team Pachedu, of hacking its ICT system, and threatened to cause their arrest after the organisation exposed a number of irregularities on the voters roll.

Independent watchdogs and the opposition are demanding an independent audit of the voters roll.

Silaigwana also said Zec was currently busy with the delimitation exercise, redrawing electoral boundaries, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Zec said it had started a consultative process with local authorities to split or merge wards that have registered voters above or below the average threshold.

