Source: Zesa expects normal service at Hwange on Friday -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZESA Holdings says normal power supplies from Hwange Power Station will resume on Friday after tube leaks affected all the units causing an emergency outage at the coal-fired plant.

In an update yesterday, Zesa said immediate corrective action was taken, including isolation of the treatment plant and flushing out of all affected systems while water supply had since been stabilised and is now adequate for plant operations.

“Significant tube leaks were identified on units 1 and 2 while units 3, 4 and 6 which were also online on the day are being assessed. Repairs are now in progress on units 1 and 2,” the company said, adding that the first unit was expected to return to service last night.

“Pressure testing and repairs on units 3, 4 and 6 are ongoing. This will be followed by requisite repairs. All five affected units are projected to be fully operational by the end of day on Friday, 9 May 2025,” Zesa said.

Giving an update on the Highfield substation fire incident, the power utility said the inferno resulted in significant damage to critical equipment including a 20MVA 33/11kV transformer (T1), 33kV T1 circuit breaker (CB 37), three 33KV current transformers, 33/11KV T1 low-voltage cables and all 33kV circuit breaker control cables.

“The fire has affected several substations, including Willowvale, Beatrice, Workington and Glen Norah, leading to power outages in areas such as Southerton (industrial and domestic), Workington industrial, Old and New Ardbennie, parts of Willowvale, Rugare, Westwood, Lochnivar, Highfield, Waterfalls and parts of Mbare.

“In response to the incident, load reconfiguration has been implemented to restore service, with Workington backfed from Kambuzuma and Willowvale backfed from Parkridge via Glen View. The plan includes replacing damaged control cables to restore the 132/33kV transformers and circuit breakers into service.

“Additionally, a transformer will be removed from Hatgates and installed at Highfield. Beatrice substation has been successfully restored, bringing back power to Old Ardbennie, Waterfalls, Mbare and parts of Southerton, However, areas still without power include Varun Beverages, New Ardbennie, parts of Willowvale industrial, Highfield residential and Glen Norah.”