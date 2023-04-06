Zesa tariffs up 37% 

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has effected a second electricity tariff increase within a month, triggering consumer outrage.

The new tariffs were effective from April 1.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Denford Mutashu said the new tariffs were inevitable as the local currency keeps losing value.

“The increase looks scary, but with the way the exchange rate has shifted on the grey market, it’s unavoidable. One hopes the tariff increase will come with an improvement on supply,” Mutashu said.

As of yesterday, the Zimbabwe dollar was trading at $1 800 against US$1 at the parallel market.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Energy minister Zhemu Soda said there nation should not expect power cuts to ease anytime soon because Hwange Unit 7 was still undergoing tests.

