Source: Zesa to reduce load shedding during festive season – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) has assured the nation that there will be minimum load-shedding during the festive season after it shelved rehabilitation works at its three units at Kariba South Hydro Power Station.

In a statement yesterday, Zesa said the rehabilitation works will be temporarily shelved up to January 5 next year.

‘‘Zesa Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that the three units that were taken out of service at Kariba South Hydro Power Station to facilitate urgent dam wall rehabilitation works have since been returned to service.

‘The return to service of the units will restore 345MW of power to the national grid, thus significantly reducing the power supply gap that had increased load shedding.

“Furthermore, we wish to advise all stakeholders that the rehabilitation works will be temporarily shelved until January 5, 2022. Accordingly, there will be minimal load shedding during the festive season, effective December 16, 2021.’’

The power supply company also highlighted that the restoration of service will increase the country’s power supplies resulting in a decrease in load shedding.