Source: Hwange villagers struggle to access water – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NIZBERT MOYO

VILLAGERS in Hwange East constituency’s ward 14 are struggling to access water after a number of boreholes in the area dried up.

The three supply dams in the area have very low water levels due to low rainfall.

Ward 14 councillor Temba Sibanda yesterday told Southern Eye that the five boreholes that were drilled last year had all dried up.

He said they were now looking for donor support to drill more boreholes at new sites.

“Five boreholes that were drilled last year in Mansuma, Mambanje, Gurambira, Chentali and Nengasha have already dried up. They only gave us water for one month. We are now appealing to well-wishers to assist us to drill other boreholes at different sites because those that were drilled did not reach the water table,” Sibanda said.

He said dams in the area were dry to the extent that the community was now preserving the remaining water for livestock, leaving villagers with no water for consumption.

“Irrigation activities at Chentali Irrigation Scheme, which is supplied by Chentali Dam, have also been affected. The scheme used to grow tomatoes, vegetables and maize, but it is now only concentrating on maize due to shortages of water.”

Sibanda, who is also the council finance committee chairperson, said out of the $240 million budget for projects in Hwange, they prioritised water provision, but the late rains and hot weather conditions affected the water levels, resulting in perennial shortages.