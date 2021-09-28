ZIFA board members acquitted 

FOUR ZIMBABWE Football Association (ZIFA) board members including its president Felton Kamambo were today cleared of allegations of transferring judicial funds from one of the country’s football governing board bank account into a private company’s account.

Felton Kamambo

Kamambo, Farai Jere, Phillimon Machana and Brighton Malandule were today cleared of the offence after Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje upheld their application to exception to the obstruction of course of justice they were facing.

The quartet transferred garnishee funds that were to be attached by Daisy Lodges from a ZIFA account.

