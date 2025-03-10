ZIFA, MOROCCO FA STRIKE LANDMARK DEAL

MEN ON A MISSION . . . ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi (left) and his Moroccan Football Federation counterpart, Fouzi Lekjaa, pose with copies of the agreements they signed on Saturday night

Langton Nyakwenda, Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE Warriors are set to play high-profile international friendly matches against 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, who are currently Africa’s number one ranked team.

Exchange programs between ZIFA and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), which will create opportunities for local coaches and administrators across the national structure, are also in the pipeline.

Domestic women’s football, for years a marginalised sector, will also have a huge bite of this delicious cake being baked in the smart partnership between Zimbabwe and Morocco.

This has been made possible thanks to a landmark partnership deal between ZIFA and the FRMR that was thrashed out on Saturday night in the North African country.

ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi was in the North African country, where he signed a two-year agreement with his Moroccan Football Association counterpart, Fouzi Lekjaa.

According to a ZIFA communique, the historic deal is expected to strengthen football development in both nations.

This is set to be done through initiatives, which include:

“Training programs for coaches, referees, and administrators.

“Youth and women’s football development.

“Friendly matches for senior and youth teams.

“Exchange programs and joint events.”

The North Africans, whose world-class facilities have been an inspiration to many countries, are also billed to host and support ZIFA delegations, while Zimbabwe will, among other obligations, facilitate tours by Moroccan teams.

In the build-up to his January 25 election into ZIFA, Magwizi had pledged that he would work on establishing international synergies with other successful associations.

The ZIFA boss and his executive committee, aware of much ground the association needs to cover in areas of development and capacity building, have immediately put shoulders to the wheel in trying to transform an organisation that had lost its way over the years, amid a plethora of challenges that eventually torched Government intervention.

There have been tangible deliverance on promises inside the board’s first 50 days.

And the deal with the Morocco FA, one of a number expected to be thrashed with fellow FIFA and CAF member associations, could also transform Zimbabwean football and improve the welfare of players while building the capacities of coaches, other technical officials, and administrators.

Possible friendly matches against Morocco’s Atlas Lions could be a boon for Zimbabwe, who are bracing for a sixth appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Coincidentally, Morocco will host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in December.

The Moroccans will also stage the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

While the Warriors will be part of the AFCON jamboree in December, the Mighty Warriors came a cropper in their bid to be at the 2026 WAFCON following their elimination by Angola.

That ZIFA have sought to emulate the Moroccans is a commendable gesture, especially in view of the fact that junior development had stalled in the country.

Morocco have re-emerged as one of the main actors in the development of football on the continent.

The North Africans have awakened from a slumber and have transformed into a football powerhouse, with the Atlas Lions now rated the best African side.

Their rise has been anchored on a sound football development strategy that has groomed star players who include Paris Saint Germain and former Real Madrid right back Achraf Hakimi.

The other renowned players from Morocco include goalkeeper Yassine Bonou, former Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and ex-Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech. Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2022.

The Atlas Lions are also ranked number 14 in the world.

ZIFA also underscored the sign they are attaching to development.

“This engagement underscores ZIFA’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships with leading football associations across the continent.

“Morocco has emerged as a key player in African football development, and this dialogue presents valuable opportunities for collaboration in areas such as technical development, infrastructure, and administration,” ZIFA said in a statement shortly before Magwizi flew to Morocco.

The ZIFA president also toured Niger and had some insight into the West African country’s development programmes and the association’s academy.

This comes as ZIFA have undertaken a massive refurbishment of the ZIFA Village in Mt Hampden using financial assistance from FIFA, which was first availed to the Normalisation Committee.

There is hope that at the completion of the works, the ZIFA Village will become a fully fledged training centre with boarding lodges, offices, training pitches, and boardrooms where national teams can camp. The new ZIFA board has identified infrastructure development as one of the key deliverables.

Resultantly, an Infrastructure Committee led by Harare businessman and board member Brighton Ushendibaba has been established to oversee the improvements and construction of facilities.