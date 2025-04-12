Zim, Algeria move to bolster relations

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Farirai Machivenyika, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Algeria should use their cordial relations to strengthen economic cooperation and boost relations in other sectors for the benefit of their people, State Secretary for African Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria, Ms Selma Bakhta Mansouri, said yesterday.

Ms Mansouri said this after paying a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, in Harare. Speaking after the engagement, Ms Mansouri said her visit was an occasion to discuss with Prof Murwira “the very good status of our bilateral relationship.”

“Algeria and Zimbabwe have a very common historical relationship rooted in a common struggle against colonialism and the struggle and fight for liberation. I was really happy to meet with the Minister and to have an update on our bilateral relationship, both at the political, economic, and other areas.

“We discussed ways and means to further strengthen this important relationship, including through holding the upcoming joint bilateral commissions, which will embrace other areas of cooperation.” Ms Mansouri said they also discussed the status of preparations for the joint commission and other areas of cooperation that need to be boosted in terms of economic and trade exchanges.

“So it was really an important visit and hopefully, it will give impetus to our bilateral relationship and elevate it to another level of cooperation,” she said.

Algeria and Zimbabwe share strong bilateral ties, with the North African country also providing scholarships for Zimbabwean students studying science-related fields.