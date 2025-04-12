President appoints two ministers

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Columbus Mabika, Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Evelyn Ndlovu Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister with immediate effect.

He also appointed Cde Albert Nguluvhe as the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

In a statement last night, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, said: “In terms of Section 104, Subsection 1 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has appointed Honourable Evelyn Ndlovu (MP), as Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife with immediate effect.”

In a separate statement, Dr Rushwaya said: “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has in terms of Section 104, Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Honourable Albert Nguluvhe (MP), as Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Matabeleland South Province, with immediate effect.”

Dr Ndlovu, who has been Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution since 2023, replaces Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, who was removed from the ministry about two weeks ago.

She is a veteran politician who previously served as Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

Cde Nguluvhe is Beitbridge East legislator, having first won the seat in the 2018 harmonised elections.

In October 2023, Cde Nguluvhe was named Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs, Veterans of the Liberation Struggle and Security in the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe.