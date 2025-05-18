Source: Zim, Belarus eye stronger trade ties – herald

Sunday Mail Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Belarus have taken a major step towards bolstering their economic relationship following a high-profile business roundtable in Minsk last week.

The event, co-hosted by Zimbabwe’s trade promotion body, ZimTrade, and the National Centre for Marketing of Belarus, took place on the sidelines of President Mnangagwa’s official visit to meet his Belarusian counterpart, Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The roundtable brought together key stakeholders from Zimbabwe, including the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, the Mutapa Investment Fund and the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, alongside Belarusian businesses.

Discussions centred on expanding opportunities for trade, tourism and investment between the two countries.

In a communique, ZimTrade said the discussions centred on major areas for collaboration across various sectors.

“The discussions highlighted promising areas of cooperation across multiple industries, including mining, agriculture, dairy production, machinery manufacturing, tourism and processed foods.

“Belarusian companies demonstrated strong interest in Zimbabwe’s agricultural potential, particularly in contract farming, a move that could significantly boost productivity, empower local farmers and enhance Zimbabwe’s export capacity,” reads part of the statement.

Zimbabwe’s reputation for high-quality organic superfoods also captured the attention of Belarusian delegates.

“Products such as avocados, blueberries and baobab were identified as having strong export potential, especially in value-added forms like baobab powder, canned fruits and organic oils.

“These products align with global consumer trends towards convenience and health-conscious choices, presenting lucrative opportunities for Zimbabwean exporters,” added ZimTrade.

The complementary strengths of Zimbabwe’s leather products and Belarus’s advanced manufacturing expertise were identified as potential avenues for joint ventures and technology transfers.

ZimTrade chief executive officer Mr Allan Majuru said: “Zimbabwe stands to gain from Belarus’ technological advancements in manufacturing, while Belarus can leverage Zimbabwe’s abundant natural resources and strategic access to regional markets.”

Director-general of the National Centre for Marketing Mr Mikalai Barysevich stressed the importance of the roundtable in strengthening economic ties.

“We see immense potential in sectors like agriculture, mining and tourism, and we are committed to facilitating business linkages that will drive sustainable growth for both nations,” he said.

To ensure concrete outcomes, ZimTrade and the National Centre for Marketing will spearhead follow-up initiatives to solidify the partnerships discussed during the roundtable.