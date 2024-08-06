Zim cattle rancher brings R8 million Boran bull home

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Cyclone, the Boran Stud bull bought by Zimbabwean cattle rancher Collen Tafireyi for R8 million (US$444 000) at the Bull Ring Auction House in Davel, Mpumalanga Province, South Africa, recently. — Picture: @PSAFLIVE

Obert Chifamba, Agriculture Editor

IN one of the biggest coups for Zimbabwe’s cattle breeding industry, while athletes were busy setting fresh benchmarks or re-writing past records at the on-going Paris Olympics, Zimbabwean cattle rancher, Mr Collen Tafireyi, was engraving his name into the annals of the cattle industry.

He shattered cattle auction records at the Hurwitz Farming Production Auction held at the Bull Ring Auction House in Davel, Mpumalanga, South Africa recently by buying a prized Boran Stud bull for a whopping R8 million (US$444 000).

Besides sending shockwaves through the agriculture industries in South Africa, Zimbabwe and beyond, Mr Tafireyi’s incredible feat demonstrates the seriousness of the country and its citizenry in re-building the national herd after years of under-performing.

Mr Tafireyi is a Boran breeder at Sinyo Boran Stud in Hwedza, Mashonaland East.

En route to breaking cattle auction records, Mr Tafireyi shook off stiff competition from other Boran enthusiasts who included his friend and neighbour, Mr Rogers Sithole of Black Ox Farming, in an intense bidding battle that saw him emerging the conqueror with a colossal bull.

“This was not about the price. It was about getting what I value most — the biggest and best Boran stud in Africa. I want to be among the best Boran breeders on the continent. I want to be known for the best quality and cattle genetics in Africa and beyond.

“I have only been in the industry for three years but my plan is to transform the entire cattle industry in Zimbabwe and to do that we must have the best genetics and the best bulls for the right combinations,” Mr Tafireyi said in an interview recorded on YouTube just after the auction.

From left, Simeon Hurwitz, Collen Tafireyi of Sinyo Boran Stud and Jarren Hurwitz of Hurwitz Farming pose after the auction

The visibly ecstatic Mr Tafireyi observed that he was driven by a strong desire to build one of the best Boran studs in Africa. He sees the Boran as the breed of choice not only in Zimbabwe, but across Africa.

“Boran cattle are drought tolerant, they eat anything, do well even under difficult conditions. They are the breed for Africa and this bull will be the cornerstone of my project, as I push to become the biggest Boran breeder in Africa,” said Mr Tafireyi.

The auction not only laid a gem in Mr Tafireyi’s hands but brought to the fore the importance of investing in top-quality genetics for the improvement of cattle breeds.

His prized bull, Cyclone, is expected to have a significant impact on the cattle breeding industry in Zimbabwe, with the goal of elevating breeding standards and transforming the industry into one of the best on the continent through investments in top genetics and knowledge sharing.

Cyclone was bred and sold by brothers Simeon and Jarren Hurwitz of Hurwitz Farming. The Hurwitz Farming auction is a prominent event in the industry, attracting Boran enthusiasts and buyers from far and wide and is one of South Africa’s pioneers in the Boran breed with nearly 30 years of experience.

The Boran was developed in eastern Africa, more specifically the Borana plateau in southern Ethiopia. This area was where all the different breeds migrated through to their various destinations in Africa.

The Boran developed into the dominant breed of eastern Africa and especially in Kenya, where the Kenyan Boran Cattle Breeders’ Society have bred the “Improved Boran” since the turn of the century.

The importance of this to the commercial breeder is that the Boran will have much stronger hybrid vigour than modern compound breeds.

Today Boran breeders have greatly improved the beef conformation of their animals, but they have never lost sight of the important qualities of the indigenous Boran.

The Boran is medium in size with a short head, small ears, loose dewlap and a large hump above the shoulders. They can be horned or polled. They vary in height from 114cm to 147cm tall, and in weight bulls weigh approximately 500kg to 850kg. Cows weigh about 380kg to 450kg. Their skin is loose, thick and extremely pliable for added insect repellence plus it is dark pigmented with fine short hair for heat tolerance. Hair colour can be a range of colours except brindle or solid black.

The Boran male and female share breed points, the sexes, however, show marked dimorphism, the female being notably small, whilst the male grows to a large size.

The cow has a well-carried udder with strong attachments and neat, small teats, in contrast to some Asian Zebu breeds. Boran heifers reach puberty at an average age of 385 days. She is an excellent mother, not only will she feed her calf so well that high weaning weights are attainable, but she guards against predators, and will never allow her calf to get lost in the bush.

Calving problems hardly exist. Calves at birth weigh an average of 28 kg for males and 25kg for females.

Boran cattle have developed adaptive traits of crucial importance for their survival. Some of these characters are the ability to withstand periodic shortage of water and feed, ability to walk long distances in search of water and feed and ability to digest low quality feeds. The herd instinct of the Boran makes it easy to manage and survive in bush country. They will always stay together and can ‘graze on the trot’.

The well-developed beef conformation shows up in carcass appraisals. The depth of eye muscle, marbling, even fat cover and ratio of hind to forequarter make the Boran difficult to beat, hence the preference of Kenya butchers for young, well-finished Boran steers.

Statistics

* Hybrid vigour

* Good maternal instincts

* Longevity

* Fertility

* Disease resistance

* Quiet temperament

* Quality carcass

* Efficient food conversion

* Early maturing

Trials in Nebraska, United States, show that the Boran and its crosses score consistently better than other breeds for meat tenderness, carcass marbling and rib eye area.

Animals with Boran genes have a relatively low maintenance requirement.

Young Boran animals can make dramatic recoveries after drought years when pasture conditions improve.

Milk Production from Boran/Friesian crosses show on the first lactation yields of an average 9.3 kg per day with a high of 13,8kg. On second lactation this rises to an average of 10,4kg and a high of 15,6kg, and on the third lactation reaches an average of 13,4kg and a high of 19,5kg.

Today the Boran is now found in Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbawe, South Africa, Australia and the USA.