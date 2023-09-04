Source: Zim councillor-elect, colleague, hospitalised after abduction and torture
Nhende, the Councillor-elect for Ward 26 in Glen Norah suburb, and a
colleague Sanele Mkuhlani, were left nursing some injuries after they
were abducted by some unidentified people on Saturday 2 September 2023
from Milton Park suburb in Harare.
Nhende and Mkuhlani were bundled out of their vehicle by the
unidentified people, who were armed and who smashed their vehicle
windows before taking them to some place in Mapinga in Mashonaland
West province, where they were later dumped.
Along the way, the duo, which was handcuffed, was tasered by their
assailants in a bid to incapacitate them.
They were also tortured by being whipped with sjamboks all over their
body and were also beaten with truncheons.
The unidentified people also injected an unknown substance into Nhende
and Mkuhlani’s bodies before they dumped them about 100 metres from
Gwebi River while naked as they had been stripped.
Nhende and Mkuhlani lost their mobile phone handsets, clothes, shoes
and watches, which were taken by the unidentified men during the
abduction and torture ordeal.
Tonderai Bhatasara of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights is assisting
Nhende and Mkuhlani.
The abduction of Nhende and Mkuhlani comes just a week after some
unidentified people also abducted and disappeared Harare resident and
CCC party supporter Nelson Mukwenha, who was also severely tortured
and dumped in Mapinga in Mashonaland West province and also had to be
hospitalised after his horrendous ordeal.
COMMENTS