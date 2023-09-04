SADC Observer Mission report on Zimbabwean elections handed to Hakainde Hichilema 

The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Observer Mission report on the Zimbabwean elections has been handed over to Hakainde Hichilema, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation. The SADC Observer Mission has since expressed its reservations about the recently concluded harmonised elections. The regional observer team flagged voting delays, the banning of opposition rallies, and biased state media coverage as concerns. For some analysis, we are now joined by the Executive Director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue Dr. Neo Simutanyi.