Source: Zim COVID-19 cases rise to 40 – NewsDay Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE on Wednesday recorded eight new COVID-19 cases to bring the number to 40, inclusive of four deaths, the biggest recording in a single day since the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country.

By Precious Chida

In a statement released Wednesday night, the Ministry of Health recorded six new cases in Harare, bringing the total number of infections to 19 in the capital, while two new cases were recorded in Bulawayo to bring the tally to 12.

The country is due to end its lockdown on Sunday and President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already hinted he could be forced to extend the measures in view of the rising cases.

“The ministry would like to report that two of the PCR tests done in Bulawayo were positive…of the PCR tests done today in Harare six were positive for COVID-19,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.