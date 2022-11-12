Source: Zim diplomats sign performance contracts -Newsday Zimbabwe

Frederick Shava

ZIMBABWEAN diplomats yesterday signed performance contracts as part of government’s performance management system.

In February, Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries, chief executives of public entities and local authorities also signed performance contracts.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Foreign Affairs minister Frederick Shava said performance of public officials can no longer be measured by tasks and activities.

“The multi-pronged foreign policy thrust of the Second Republic revolves around engaging those countries we have had erstwhile relations with over matters of principle, consolidating old friendships and opening new economic frontiers for mutually beneficial co-operation,” Shava said.

“Let me reiterate that we cannot do things the same way we have done them before and expect new results. For us to get the desired results, the old ways of doing business have to change and improve. We need to plan but also meet our set targets.”