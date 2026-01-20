Source: Zim faces heavy rains, flash floods -Newsday Zimbabwe

Zim faces heavy rains, flash floods

ZIMBABWE is expected to receive storms from today until Saturday, with the Meteorological Services Department and the Department of Civil Protection (DCP) having issued a joint weather alert for heavy rains exceeding 50 millimetres.

The heavy rains, according to the alert, would be accompanied by strong winds, lightning and thunderstorms expected across the country.

The alert comes as southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, anticipates normal to above-normal rainfall for the 2025-26 season, raising the overall flood risk, especially along major rivers.

According to reports, hundreds of people have died in South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe due to torrential rains and flooding.

Reports indicate that at least 103 people have died in Mozambique, the worst-affected country, where more than 200 000 people have been affected, thousands of homes have been damaged and tens of thousands of people are being evacuated.

In Zimbabwe, DCP recently revealed that at least 74 people have died, while property worth US$107 402 has been damaged since the beginning of the 2025-26 rainy season.

In two northern provinces of South Africa, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, at least 19 deaths have been reported following heavy rains that began last month which have caused severe flooding, according to reports.

Flooding has also hit the island nation of Madagascar off the coast of Africa, as well as Malawi and Zambia.

Authorities in Madagascar said 11 people had died in floods since late November.

Meanwhile, according to the alert issued early this week, Zimbabwe should watch out for heavy rainfall and flash flooding in areas prone to floods, river basins and wetlands in all provinces.

The departments also warned of strong winds, fallen trees, blown off roofs and lightning.

“These weather conditions are being driven by a system of low pressures to the north and south of the country, warm moist air is expected to generate widespread thunderstorms, strong winds and frequent lightning across the country from Tuesday 20 to Saturday January 24, 2026 with some areas likely to receive in excess 50mm of rainfall within 24 hours.

“This will significantly elevate the risk of flash floods, hazardous road conditions with reduced visibility, landslides and rockfalls particularly in areas already saturated from ongoing rains,” the alert read.

The Met Department and DCP advised the public to take precautionary measures.

The public is urged to repair roofs, secure loose items, trim overhanging branches and ensure livestock safety ahead of the storms.

The departments also urged the public to seek shelter in buildings or houses when there is lightning and not under trees or tall objects.

The weather alert also pointed out precautionary measures during storms, warning the public not to use machinery, open vehicles like tractors, taps or showers, going into flooded or open areas.

They advised the public to follow weather updates on official MSD platforms.

Zimbabwe, one of the countries vulnerable to cyclonic activity, was recently urged to prioritise disaster planning to protect communities, crops, livestock and key infrastructure ahead of a potentially-active 2025-26 rainy season.

The country is expected to experience tropical cyclones during the season, with the Met Dept last year warning communities in flood-prone areas to pay close attention to alerts from DCP.

A weak La Niña is anticipated, likely bringing normal to above-normal rainfall between October 2025 and March 2026, according to the Famine Early Warning System Network.

According to Agromet’s Disaster and Food Security System, the South-West Indian Ocean Climate Outlook Forum, held in October, projected a normal to above-normal tropical cyclone season.

“The 2025-26 tropical cyclone season is forecast to be normal to above-normal, with 10-14 named storms expected, 5-8 reaching cyclone intensity,” Agromet said.

“Slightly above-average formation is expected north-east of Madagascar with south-westward storm tracks, posing risks to Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Comoros, Mauritius, Seychelles and potentially Malawi and Zimbabwe if systems penetrate inland.”

It also advised governments — particularly in Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, South Africa and Malawi — to enhance early warning systems and boost emergency preparedness for potential flooding.