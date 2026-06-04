Source: Zim firms eye Zambia agric, construction services markets – herald

Michael Tome

Business Reporter

Zimbabwean companies in the agriculture and construction service sectors will next week explore new business opportunities in Zambia, as the country bids to grow exports and deepen regional trade.

More than 30 local companies will participate in a Services Business Mission to Zambia from June 09-11, in Lusaka, in an initiative organised by ZimTrade.

The mission, to be hosted at the InterContinental Hotel in Lusaka, will bring together Zimbabwean service providers and potential Zambian buyers, investors and business partners.

It aims to generate export orders, forge strategic partnerships and expand Zimbabwe’s footprint in regional value chains.

The programme targets export-ready firms operating in agriculture services and building and construction-related services, including small and medium enterprises as well as women and youth-led businesses.

The initiative follows an exploration mission conducted by ZimTrade last year, which identified significant opportunities for Zimbabwean companies in Zambia’s growing construction and infrastructure sectors.

Building on those findings, the agency has broadened the scope of the programme to include agriculture services as part of efforts to diversify Zimbabwe’s export basket and increase participation in regional services trade.

Under its Vision 2030 economic blueprint, Zimbabwe targets annual export earnings of US$14 billion.

To achieve this, the country aims for a minimum annual export growth of 10 percent for goods and 15 percent for services, shifting from raw commodities to value-added products.

ZimTrade chief executive officer, Mr Allan Majuru, said the mission aligns with national efforts to boost services exports, strengthen regional economic integration and support Zimbabwe’s export-led growth agenda.

“This initiative reflects Zimbabwe’s broader objective of increasing services exports and positioning local companies to play a bigger role in regional value chains.

“As the country advances industrialisation and export-led growth under Vision 2030, markets such as Zambia provide an important platform for Zimbabwean firms to commercialise their expertise, expand their regional footprint and generate foreign currency earnings,” said Mr Majuru.

He noted that Zimbabwe has developed strong capabilities in agriculture and construction-related services, creating opportunities for local firms to compete beyond the domestic market.

“Our focus is to create sustainable export opportunities that support business growth, job creation and greater participation of women- and youth-led enterprises in international trade.

“Zambia offers a strategic gateway into the wider Southern African market and this mission is designed to help local companies convert regional demand into long-term commercial partnerships,” he said

The business mission comes at a time when Zimbabwe is increasingly seeking to leverage services exports as a source of foreign currency earnings and economic diversification.

Commodities and manufactured goods currently dominate Zimbabwe’s export basket.

Authorities have since identified engineering, construction, agricultural consultancy and technical support services as areas with significant export potential.

During the three-day programme, participating companies will engage in business-to-business meetings, market engagement sessions and networking events designed to facilitate commercial agreements and market entry opportunities.

ZimTrade said that the platform will provide a platform for matchmaking and on-the-ground support to help companies connect with prospective clients and partners.

The trade promotion agency expects the mission to generate new business leads, provide valuable market intelligence on Zambia’s services sector and contribute to the diversification of Zimbabwe’s exports.

Zambia’s expanding infrastructure projects, growing agricultural sector and rising demand for specialised professional services make it an attractive destination for Zimbabwean exporters seeking regional growth opportunities.

Zimbabwe and Zambia have strong bilateral trade relations, with cross-border commerce benefiting from geographic proximity and shared membership in regional economic blocs.

The business mission is expected to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries and open new avenues for Zimbabwean exporters to access opportunities across Southern Africa.

This initiative also shows the growing importance of services trade in regional economic development, as countries look beyond traditional goods exports to drive growth, employment creation and foreign currency generation.