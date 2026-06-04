Source: Zim got 182 votes in winning UN Security Council seat after 33 years –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Jun. 4 (NewsDay Live) – Zimbabwe has been elected to the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member, securing 182 votes in the UN General Assembly and returning to the powerful body for the first time in 33 years.

The election, held Wednesday at UN headquarters in New York, saw Zimbabwe win the African Group’s allocated seat for a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2027, and ending Dec. 31, 2028. The country will replace Somalia on the 15-member council.

Zimbabwe previously served on the Security Council in 1983-84 and 1991-92, making this its third stint on the world’s most influential peace and security body.

The 182 votes were cast by 191 member states present and voting in the General Assembly. Zimbabwe was the sole candidate endorsed by the African Group for the seat, although UN rules still required it to secure a two-thirds majority to be elected.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa welcomed the outcome, describing it as evidence of Zimbabwe’s growing international acceptance.

“I am extremely humbled by the support Zimbabwe has received from the international community. It means that Zimbabwe has very excellent relations with the rest of the world,” he said.

In a separate statement, Mnangagwa said the result reflected the success of his government’s engagement and re-engagement policy.

“This resounding victory underscores the effectiveness of our Engagement and Re-engagement agenda,” he said, adding that Zimbabwe would use its tenure to advocate for a more equitable international order while advancing African interests.

The Security Council is the only UN body empowered to make legally binding decisions, including imposing sanctions and authorizing the use of force. While non-permanent members do not possess veto powers, they participate fully in debates and voting on resolutions concerning international peace and security.

Zimbabwe joins Austria, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago and Kyrgyzstan as the newly elected non-permanent members for the 2027-28 term. Kyrgyzstan secured its seat after defeating the Philippines in a competitive election, while Zimbabwe and Trinidad and Tobago were elected from uncontested regional slates.

The new members will replace Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira said Zimbabwe would pursue principled multilateralism during its tenure and remain guided by a foreign policy anchored on being “a friend to all and an enemy to none.”

The election comes at a time when the Security Council faces mounting challenges, including divisions among major powers over conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, which have repeatedly exposed the body’s limitations in responding to global crises.